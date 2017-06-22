Upgrades will attract new industry says government

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, Gladstone Port Corporation's Jason Pascoe and Knauf's Tim Foster at the new Knauf plasterboard factory.

"THINGS are really galloping out here at the Port of Bundaberg,” roads minister Mark Bailey said today.

Mr Bailey joined Leanne Donaldson in Bundaberg as part of his whirlwind Bruce Hwy tour of Queensland to spruik a $4 million road upgrade for our port - an investment which will provide 20 jobs during construction and attract more business to the port, they said.

The funding for upgrades to "critical” roads Newman St, Buss St and Wharf Dr as well as stormwater drainage was part of last month's state budget under the Gladstone Ports Corporation, in a bid to open up more land and opportunities at the port.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief Jason Pascoe said the work was "absolutely vital to the development of the port”.

"The Gladstone Ports Coporation is working really hard to make the Bundaberg Port move forward,” Mr Pascoe said.

"We are very excited about the Knauf project and we're working very hard on a number of other projects; we're very thankful for the strong support we've been getting from the State Government.”

Mr Pascoe said 20 jobs would be created for the nine to 12 month construction period.

"Once the work has been completed it will facilitate development which will create new jobs at the port, and also in the industries looking to import and export to and from the port,” he said.

Mr Bailey said the investment signalled the State Government's commitment to the State Development Area.

He cited the Altus Renewables wood pellet export business "looking at a very large exporting contract out of Bundaberg into the European market”, along with interest from Sunstate Sand's silica sand export business and the $70 million, 70-job Knauf project which will make its first delivery of gypsum in the first week of July.

"The work the Palaszczuk government has done in declaring the port a State Development Area has been a catalyst for other industries to come to the area and look around at the opportunities we have here,” Ms Donaldson said.

"It streamlines their ability to do business; it's an area with a lot of potential for export and import.

"There is almost 6000ha of land available for mixed industries and a whole range of innovation.

"And being a large agricultural area...we can use the port to help our local growers export to Asia, and we're in a prime position with none of the restrictions of the reef.

"We'll continue... to create more and more jobs which is what we desperately need here.”