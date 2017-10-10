Upgrades to roads to begin shortly

UPGRADE: Keith Pitt at the corner of North South Rd and Kevin Livingston Dr.

SAFETY upgrades at two intersections north of Apple Tree Creek will begin in the coming months to improve road conditions for drivers.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the jointly funded $14.9 million works would include widened centre lines, protected right and left turning lanes at Hebbards Rd and the intersection of North South Rd and Kevin Livingston Dr.

North South Rd and Kevin Livingston Dr will also be realigned to improve driver visibility.

"This intersection was identified by constituents who called my office to say something needs to be done and I'm pleased to see that work is due to start soon,” Mr Pitt said.

"Improvements to this stretch of the Bruce Highway will mean better access for freight, more jobs and safer conditions for residents, but also motorists who might be travelling for business or recreation.

"The Coalition Government is funding the lion's share of these works under the Bruce Highway - Pavement Widening - Caboolture to St Lawrence Package.

"We are providing more than $80 million to that program to help fix sections of the Bruce Highway throughout our region - and I'm very pleased to see big dollars going into this local project.”

For more information about the works, phone Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@ tmr.qld.gov.au.