Millions to be spent on Bundaberg region roads

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd earlier this year.

IT'S good news for Bundaberg after the region secured millions of dollars in funding for essential projects.

The funding which totals $5 million, was allocated by the State Government earlier this year and will be used to carryout various projects to improve the safety on local roads.

In the coming weeks, crews will install a dedicated left-turn lane on the Bruce Highway, at the Eureka Station Rd intersection, for northbound traffic to separate turning vehicles and minimise the risk of rear-end crashes.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the road shoulder opposite the intersection will also be widened to allow southbound motorists to safely pass vehicles turning right, while the Woco Creek Bridge guardrail will also be replaced.

"Upgrades like this are vital to making our roads safer, creating jobs and build on $1.9 billion in major road projects for the Wide Bay and Burnett, as we unite and recover from COVID-19," Mr Bailey said.

"Queensland's strong response to coronavirus on the health front means the Palaszczuk Government has been able to keep the momentum going on its record pipeline of road projects, and stimulate our economic recovery."

It comes after the State Government announced several projects earlier this year to enhance road safety in the region, including dedicated turn lanes at intersections on Isis Highway and Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd, among other roadwork improvements.

RoadTek are expected to have the works completed by the end of July, dependent on weather conditions.

During this time, single-lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic controllers will be implemented to ensure works can be carried out safely.

Drivers are encouraged to follow directions of road safety officers and signage and drive to conditions.

For more information about these works, phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.