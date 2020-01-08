Menu
Upgrades beginning at the Gregory River Water Treatment Plant will guarantee treated water for an increased population in Childers and Woodgate for the next 20 years.
Upgrades to guarantee treated water for Childers, Woodgate

Chris Burns
by
8th Jan 2020 9:34 AM
UPGRADES beginning at the Gregory River Water Treatment Plant will guarantee treated water for an increased population in Childers and Woodgate for the next 20 years.

Bundaberg Regional Council representatives including Mayor Jack Dempsey said the $18 million project was the largest local government investment ever spent in these communities.

"Not only will it improve water quality, the project also builds confidence and positivity for future economic growth," Cr Dempsey said.

"Council is proud to be getting on with the job to make sure we not only have secure water but nice, clean freshwater for our residents as well."

The upgrade was not connected to the State Government's intention to lower Paradise Dam's spillway by five metres.

It had been outlined in last year's council budget months before the State Government's controversial announcement last September.

The council's general manager of infrastructure Stuart Randle said the upgrades for the 38-year-old plant cost as much as they did because it was "highly specialised work".

"There aren't many engineering firms with the necessary expertise and availability," he said. "The biggest firms don't bid for projects under $100 million in value."

Two water treatment plants were attached to the $30.1 million tendering package awarded to Brisbane-based Stirloch Constructions, to make it more appealing and competitive to companies.

The other plant which will receive upgrades later this year was Kalkie, at   cost of $12 million.

Mr Randle said there had been no local bidders for the construction, but Stirloch was required to employ local subcontractors and to buy products locally whenever it could.

The council's water spokesman Jason Bartels said upgrades were needed because rain could affect the turbidity of water coming from Gregory River's water treatment plant.

"The upgrade will address this issue using modern treatment processes and will increase the plant capacity to cater for population growth to 2040," he said. 

bundaberg regional council childers water woodgate
Bundaberg News Mail

