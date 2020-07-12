Upgrades continue to improve safety on region’s roads

SAFETY FIRST: Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith has welcomed the various road upgrades, set to improve road safety in the region.

IT’S a green light for Bundaberg after traffic lights were installed at an intersection known for its history of near misses.

As part of the Queensland Government’s $1.9 billion roads and transport program, new traffic lights were installed on the intersection of FE Walker and Que Hee St.

Upgrades on the intersection also included creating a dedicated turning lane, as well as improvements for pedestrians and bike riders.

Transport and Main Roads Minster Mark Bailey said the busy intersection was used by a mix of vehicles and pedestrians and safety concerns had been raised by members of the community.

“Before the lights were installed, some drivers were turning right out of Que Hee Street and misjudged gaps in the traffic, causing near misses,” Mr Bailey said.

“By installing new lights and creating a dedicated pedestrian crossing, it’ll mean a safer road for drivers and students as they make their way to and from the school gate.”

Mr Bailey said the project will support more than 1000 jobs, assisting the region in its recovery after COVID-19.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kickstart the economy quickly, and get on with the job of rolling out a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response well and that means we can start delivering Queensland’s plan for recovery.”

Works are set to commence at the Isis Highway and University Drive intersection, with Labor candidate for Bundaberg welcoming the improvements.

“This is fantastic news for the students of CQUniversity’s Bundaberg campus as well as other community facilities who will be relying on this dedicated left turn into University Drive,” Mr Smith said.

“As a local teacher, I understand the importance of road safety for our students, educators and wider communities.

“I welcome the Palaszczuk Government’s decision to deliver and build the local infrastructure needed for Queensland’s regional communities to thrive and recover from COVID-19.”

The safety improvements are part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Bundaberg road upgrade with close to $5 million in works set to be completed.