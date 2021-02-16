Upgrades at popular holiday site to increase visitor numbers

More guests will soon be able to stay in one of Bundaberg’s busiest holiday parks with the site currently under construction to deliver additional cabins and facilities for all-abilities.

It’s good news for the Elliott Heads Holiday Park and visitors looking to stay at a beachside location with the site set to welcome more guests at a time with four new cabins.

With works underway the upgrade will allow the holiday park to accept more bookings at a time with only four cabins available at present.

Elliott Heads Holiday Park is within walking distance of the beach.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the upgrade would cater for people living with disabilities with one of the four new cabins offering all-abilities access.

“Construction of the all-abilities access cabin is a part of the five-year masterplan Bundaberg Regional Council produced to improve and reconfigure the park in order to bring it up to modern standards and enhance enjoyment for all visitors to the facility,” he said.

“The Elliott Heads Holiday Park has long been popular with visitors, making it one of the Bundaberg region’s major tourism drawcards and this five-year masterplan will ensure it retains that popularity by meeting the needs of contemporary tourists.”

Incorporating compliant doors, bathroom fittings, light switches and power points into the design, the all-access cabin will include facilities for guests that require mobility assistance.

“(It) has been designed to maximise accessibility inside and out including the provision of turning space and increased manoeuvrability measures in all rooms and threshold ramp to the cabin and compliant car park with a set-down section and accessible ramp to the cabin entrance,” Cr Dempsey said.

“The kitchen includes wheelchair space under the bench and is designed with interrelated facilities, making it easier for someone with limited movement to access all kitchen components.”

It comes after a new camp kitchen, office space and amenities block was developed at the site last year.

Future improvements will see the camping site reconfigured allowing for more space for modern caravans of increased size.

The project is supported by the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program and is set to be complete by this financial year.