UPGRADE: Smart technology focus for Burnett Heads

CCTV will be installed as part of the Burnett Heads Streetscape plan.

THE $9 million streetscape project currently under construction at Burnett Heads has provided Bundaberg Regional Council with an opportunity to introduce smart city technology into the roll out.

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said information technology consultancy staff had undertaken consultation with a broad cross-section of the local community to discuss initiatives that would be useful within the completed project.

"With so much now available by way of technical interaction it is simply good sense to lay the groundwork for technology that will be useful to provide a community benefit as well as deliver an economic stimulus.

A handful of smart technology solutions have been identified including

Smart Lighting - street lighting that can be controlled centrally and switched on/off or dimmed dependent upon conditions or a predefined schedule which leads to energy savings

CCTV Video Surveillance - community safety with surveillance monitored by Queensland Police Service

Electronic Billboards - light pole and ground based billboards with content that can be centrally controlled and delivered within seconds

Public WiFi - free community access

Electric Car Charging - electric car charging point for the electric car industry

Telstra Fibre Network - fast network installation to support smart technology and provide a network foundation to support improved community internet performance

"The application of this smart technology will have far-reaching advantages including ensuring Burnett Heads has turtle friendly lighting,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Utilising data from smart technology initiatives will assist Council in its cost benefit analysis and improved decision making regarding its delivery of services.

"It is envisaged that the availability of smart technology will assist existing local businesses as well as provide an incentive for development - both residential and commercial - within the Burnett Heads area.

"Work on the Streetscape project has now moved from underground infrastructure to the more visible elements associated with the project. Workers are currently boxing up for footpath construction and residents can expect to see the aesthetic elements of the project start to take shape.”