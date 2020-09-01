Upgrade for Burnett doctors surgery nearing completion

New upgrades at the Eidsvold Family Practice. Picture: Sam Turner

A BRAND-new building extension is nearing completion for a North Burnett doctors surgery, offering multiple consult rooms and opening the door for more allied health specialist visits.

New upgrades at the Eidsvold Family Practice. Picture: Sam Turner

The Eidsvold Family Practice on 19 Moreton St was recently approved for funding by Queensland Health to construct an adjacent building to accommodate for its growing patient base.

Eidsvold Family Practice's Jamie Blucher said the plan to expand has been a long time coming for the town's only general practice.

"We've got a lot of Allied Health professionals visiting such as psychologists, dietitians, and diabetic educators, as well as two permanent doctors," she said.

"When those professionals usually come we have to plan around their days so we can all fit in the practice."

The extension includes three consultation rooms, a receptionist area, a waiting room, staff room and a toilet.

"There's a potential for us to host more Allied Health professionals with this expansions as there'll be more space for them to visit," Ms Blucher said.

"We're also receiving a new indigenous health care worker, so they'll be able to come in and do regular health checks in the community.

"This extension has been a long time coming."

The project has been in the planning stage for a few years according to Ms Blucher, with QLD Health finally allocating the funding needed to begin works.

Renovations are still underway, with the extension expecting to open in the coming months.