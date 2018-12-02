Upgrade along fatal stretch of road

DANGEROUS: Since 2001, 17 people have lost their lives in crashes from Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

AN UPGRADE of the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd and Kurths Rd intersection is to begin tomorrow.

The roadworks come after a crash claimed the lives of a mother and daughter last month.

A campaign was launched shortly after, demanding vital safety improvements.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said installing dedicated turning lanes would make the intersection safer.

"The left and right-turn lanes will separate through and turning traffic, reducing the risk of rear-end crashes," Mr Bailey said.

"There will also be changes to line-marking and signs and lighting."

Mr Bailey said the upgrade would make the intersection more suitable for heavy vehicles.

"The changes will cater for heavy vehicles up to 19 metres long and allow these vehicles to turn safely," he said.

Mr Bailey said the $307,000 project was funded under the State Road Network Upgrades Investment Program.

"The program seeks to enhance the capacity, safety and resilience of the state-controlled network by delivering a broad range of treatments in rural and urban areas," he said.

"After community feedback last year, my department has prioritised funding for these upgrades.

"We are committed to completing the works in time for the busy holiday season."

RoadTek will work on the road from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, with the project expected to take about three weeks to complete.

"Motorists should observe all warning signs and be aware of changed traffic conditions, such as reduced speed limits, queued traffic and temporary detours," Mr Bailey said.

"I thank motorists and residents in advance for their patience and co-operation during the upgrade."

For more information contact 1300 728 390.