A man has tragically lost his life, after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
News

UPDATED: Patient loses life after vehicle crashes, catches fire

Rhylea Millar
11th Jan 2021 7:50 AM
A man has tragically passed away after he was involved in a crash.

The incident occurred about 5.30pm last night, when his vehicle struck a pylon of a rail bridge overpass on Lowmead Rd and then caught fire.

Sadly the male patient could not be saved and was declared deceased at the scene.

The rail line was closed for several hours while structural inspections of the bridge were carried out.

A police spokesperson said the formal identification process is yet to be completed and the Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here or call 131 444.   You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, online here 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.   Quote this reference number: QP2100062525. 

