UPDATED: Patient loses life after vehicle crashes, catches fire
A man has tragically passed away after he was involved in a crash.
The incident occurred about 5.30pm last night, when his vehicle struck a pylon of a rail bridge overpass on Lowmead Rd and then caught fire.
Sadly the male patient could not be saved and was declared deceased at the scene.
The rail line was closed for several hours while structural inspections of the bridge were carried out.
A police spokesperson said the formal identification process is yet to be completed and the Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate.