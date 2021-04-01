UPDATED: Covid tracing areas in Bundy region and surrounds

Anyone who has been to the listed locations in the specified times should get checked.

Anyone who has been to the listed locations in the specified times should get checked.

A number of locations in the region and surrounds remain as Covid-19 contact tracing areas.

Anyone who has been to the following locations at the relevant times should get tested (even if there are no symptoms), quarantine at home until receiving a negative test result, complete the online self-assessment form here and watch for symptoms in order to re-test in case of feeling unwell.

Two locations at Gin Gin and one at Miriam Vale remain on the government's list, with popular highway stop-off point Oliver's Real Food being added last night.

Staff from the business have been contacted, tested and quarantined, while the Gin Gin Bakery took to social media earlier this week to confirm it was safe to shop at their store.

A statement from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service confirmed that people who had visited Oliver's in the specified timeframe were being tracked down.

"Our public health team is also currently contact tracing people who may have visited the location during the nominated timeframe," it said.

Thursday, March 25 Miriam Vale Road Star Roadhouse - male toilet Miriam Vale 2.35pm till 2.45pm

Thursday, March 25 Gin Gin Public Toilet (male) opposite Gin Gin Bakery Gin Gin 1.25pm till 1.26pm

Thursday, March 25 Gin Gin Bakery 41 Mulgrave St Gin Gin 1.26pm till 1.33pm

Thursday, March 25 Oliver's Real Food New Maryborough West 11.50am till 12.09pm

The Bundaberg Fever Clinic is open till 4.30pm today with entry via Hope Street (near Queens Park).