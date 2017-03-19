31°
News

UPDATE : Woman recovers after suspected irukandji sting

Jim Alouat
| 18th Mar 2017 11:39 AM
Woman airlifted after irukandji sting at Deepwater
Woman airlifted after irukandji sting at Deepwater RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE SUNDAY:

THE woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a suspected irukandji sting was discharged yesterday afternoon.

She was airlifted in a stable condition and because she stabilised and discharged so quickly, Queensland Health was unable to confirm that an irukandji was the culprit, a spokeswoman said.

The NewsMail understands there are some other jellyfish species that cause similar symptoms to the irukandji.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a irukandji jelly fish.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 8.30am today to fly to Deepwater, situated between Agnes Water and Bundaberg.

The woman in her early twenties had been surfing when the irukandji jelly fish stung her on her arm.

A family member surfing with her brought her to shore.

The rescue helicopter met the local QAS paramedic crew at the SES grounds at Agnes Water.

The woman was then airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, where she travelled in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  irukandji jellyfish paramedics racq lifelight helicopter

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Region set to benefit from State Government funding

Region set to benefit from State Government funding

The North Burnett region to benefit from State Government funding

Water shortage a 'berry' big problem

TOUGH TIMES: Julie McKenzie and Stewart McKenzie from Smart Berries farm.

Water shortage a concern for farmers

WATCH: Large dead turtle found at Bargara

A dead mature green turtle was discovered in Moneys Creek on Friday evening.

The dead turtle has been identified as an adult green turtle

Man hits wife with car while reversing out of driveway

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Local Partners

Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

Bees take over Mundubbera during orientation

Maggie Beer, we need you here...in Bundy

Maggie Beer surrounded by fresh herbs and some preserves.

Food an important part of aged care, says campaigner

Get ready to rock your autumn frocks

RACE DAY: Jewel McCotters dress from Hotline Fashion Boutique and fascinator from Shoe Fringe.

Catholic Schools Race Day is back

Five things happening in Bundy: March 18-19

Catholic Schools Race Day

Bunch of five for Bundaberg

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Melissa George tells of night of terror

ACTRESS Melissa George breaks her silence on the violent assault that ended her relationship.

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,500 ono

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundaberg. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!