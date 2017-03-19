UPDATE : Woman recovers after suspected irukandji sting

UPDATE SUNDAY:

THE woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a suspected irukandji sting was discharged yesterday afternoon.

She was airlifted in a stable condition and because she stabilised and discharged so quickly, Queensland Health was unable to confirm that an irukandji was the culprit, a spokeswoman said.

The NewsMail understands there are some other jellyfish species that cause similar symptoms to the irukandji.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after being stung by a irukandji jelly fish.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 8.30am today to fly to Deepwater, situated between Agnes Water and Bundaberg.

The woman in her early twenties had been surfing when the irukandji jelly fish stung her on her arm.

A family member surfing with her brought her to shore.

The rescue helicopter met the local QAS paramedic crew at the SES grounds at Agnes Water.

The woman was then airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital, where she travelled in a stable condition.