UPDATE: Woman in hospital after snake bite

SNAKE BITE: Paramedics are on their way to Mount Perry. Adam Hourigan

UPDATE 12.15pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics have attended to a woman who was bitten by snake at Mount Perry.

"She travelled in a stable asymptomatic condition (showing no symptoms) to Bundaberg Hospital,” he said.

The spokesman said an emergency call came in about 10.50am and it was not clear what kind of snake had bitten the woman.

Early reports incorrectly indicated the victim was a man.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are heading to Mt Perry following reports a person has been bitten by a red-bellied black snake.

It's believed a man a was bitten by the snake on the Gin Gin-Mount Perry Rd at Mt Perry just before 11am.

The red-bellied black snake accounted for 16 per cent of identified snakebites in Australia between 2005 and 2015, when no deaths recorded.