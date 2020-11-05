Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.

A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.

More to come.

car vs pedestrian yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Truckie dies in Burnett Heads rollover

        Premium Content UPDATED: Truckie dies in Burnett Heads rollover

        News A truck driver has died in a rollover northeast of Bundaberg. A road has been closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription

        ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Property ‘As soon as we list them, they’re sold’: Cattle listings in the North Burnett and...

        Crowd favourite returns to Agnes Blues Fest 2021

        Premium Content Crowd favourite returns to Agnes Blues Fest 2021

        News A CROWD favourite has been announced as the first act to play at the popular Agnes...