Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
UPDATE: Woman in her 40s involved in Dallarnil crash

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
26th Feb 2020 1:36 PM
UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 40s after crash in Dallarnil this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a crash near Booyal Dallarnil Rd and Stanton Harcourt Rd just after 1pm.

EARLIER: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics have been called to reports of a crash in Dallarnil.

She said the call came in just after 1pm and paramedics were still en route.

This is a developing story, more to come.

