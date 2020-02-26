UPDATE: Woman in her 40s involved in Dallarnil crash
UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 40s after crash in Dallarnil this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a crash near Booyal Dallarnil Rd and Stanton Harcourt Rd just after 1pm.
EARLIER: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics have been called to reports of a crash in Dallarnil.
She said the call came in just after 1pm and paramedics were still en route.
This is a developing story, more to come.