UPDATE: Woman flown to Sunny Coast with arm laceration

UPDATE: What started as an early morning on the roof, clearing leaves from the gutter, quickly went south for one couple.

At 7am a 59-year-old woman fell through the roof of her house and landed on a table inside the Eulelah home, near Lowmead.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said she suffered a back injury, but more seriously a large laceration on her arm - stretching from her shoulder to her elbow.

"A crew from Bundaberg and Miriam Vale were sent, along with a helicopter," he said.

"Luckily they were able to land near the house and she was flow to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for specialist treatment.

"It was quite a nasty injury."

He said her husband did a fantastic job caring for her until emergency services arrived.

