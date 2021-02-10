Woman dies following shocking truck vs car crash

7 News footage shows the horror head-on at Redbank Plains. Pic: 7 News

A 35-year-old woman involved in a serious crash at Redbank Plains at the weekend has passed away in hospital.

Queensland Police confirmed the Redbank Plains woman tragically succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

She was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday after her vehicle reportedly struck a prime mover on Mount Juillerat Dr.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing with investigations.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash to speak with police.

INITIAL, 12pm: A woman who was seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a truck at Redbank Plains on Saturday remains in a critical condition.

The serious incident, which left the 35-year-old trapped in her vehicle, occurred on Mount Juillerat Dr just after 8.30am.

Police have since appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are ongoing.

It is understood the woman was travelling along Mount Juillerat Drive in a black Renault Koleos SUV when it struck a prime mover.

The truck driver, a 24-year-old Guanaba man, received only minor injuries.

The woman was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, assisted by a critical care paramedic and high acuity response unit.

Emergency crews were forced to close the road between Sunbird Dr and the Centenary Hwy for several hours.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form or call 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100238643 within the online suspicious activity form.