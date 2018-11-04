UPDATE: woman, baby taken to hospital after Meadowvale crash

BREAKING: Queensland Ambulance Service and police are attending a single-vehicle rollover in Meadowvale.

BREAKING: POLICE are currently attending a single-vehicle rollover on Kleidons Rd, Meadowvale.

The incident was called in at 11.40am.

Two passengers were reported to be riding in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said ambulance crews were on the way to the site.

The spokeswoman said a member of the public reported the passengers were not entrapped in the vehicle.

UPDATE 12.13pm:

A woman a baby are being transported to hospital.