Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Queensland Ambulance Service and police are attending a single-vehicle rollover in Meadowvale.
BREAKING: Queensland Ambulance Service and police are attending a single-vehicle rollover in Meadowvale. David Nielsen
Breaking

UPDATE: woman, baby taken to hospital after Meadowvale crash

Katie Hall
by
4th Nov 2018 12:05 PM

BREAKING: POLICE are currently attending a single-vehicle rollover on Kleidons Rd, Meadowvale.

The incident was called in at 11.40am.

Two passengers were reported to be riding in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said ambulance crews were on the way to the site.

The spokeswoman said a member of the public reported the passengers were not entrapped in the vehicle.

UPDATE 12.13pm:

A woman a baby are being transported to hospital.

breaking breaking news bundaberg meadowvale vehicle rollover
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Confluence Festival celebrates Indian culture

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Confluence Festival celebrates Indian culture

    News Confluence: A Festival of India in Australia was held at Buss Park on Saturday.

    • 4th Nov 2018 11:09 AM
    From farm manager to surf teacher: 9 Bundy jobs up for grabs

    premium_icon From farm manager to surf teacher: 9 Bundy jobs up for grabs

    Business Looking for work...here are some of the jobs available in Bundy now

    Bundaberg's history: 10 things you might have forgotten

    premium_icon Bundaberg's history: 10 things you might have forgotten

    News Take a quick look back at Bundy's quirky history

    Local Partners