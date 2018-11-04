UPDATE: woman, baby taken to hospital after Meadowvale crash
BREAKING: POLICE are currently attending a single-vehicle rollover on Kleidons Rd, Meadowvale.
The incident was called in at 11.40am.
Two passengers were reported to be riding in the vehicle.
A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said ambulance crews were on the way to the site.
The spokeswoman said a member of the public reported the passengers were not entrapped in the vehicle.
UPDATE 12.13pm:
A woman a baby are being transported to hospital.