UPDATE: Woman, 27, being treated for impaling wound

UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said a 27-year-old woman was brought to the Bundaberg Hospital last night with a “penetrating wound to her left flank”.

He said the woman was in a stable condition and receiving treatment today.

Paramedics were called to a private Waterloo residence last night after reports a woman was impaled by a section of chair after reportedly falling from a veranda

