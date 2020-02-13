Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service.
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

UPDATE: Woman, 27, being treated for impaling wound

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said a 27-year-old woman was brought to the Bundaberg Hospital last night with a “penetrating wound to her left flank”.

He said the woman was in a stable condition and receiving treatment today.

Paramedics were called to a private Waterloo residence last night after reports a woman was impaled by a section of chair after reportedly falling from a veranda

Earlier: PARAMEDICS were called to Waterloo last night after reports of an impalement incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a female in her 20s was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after she sustained an impalement injury to her hip.

The spokesperson said the injury was from a section of chair after reportedly falling from a veranda at a private address around 6.30pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        premium_icon $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        Property This million dollar property has the views to match the price tag.

        Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        premium_icon Inquiry counsel visits Paradise Dam before hearing

        News Preliminary hearing will be held next Thursday in the Mags Court.

        Bundy to host major cycling event

        premium_icon Bundy to host major cycling event

        Sport Following the success of this year’s CycleFest International, the region will host...

        • 13th Feb 2020 12:42 PM
        Flood levels: Burrum River rising at Howard

        Flood levels: Burrum River rising at Howard

        News The Burrum River at Howard is currently at 6.11 metres and rising.