DOUBLE FATALITY: Witness tried to resuscitate crash victim

The scene of a serious crash at South Kolan.

POLICE have told of the harrowing details of how a witness to a double fatality attempted to resuscitate one of the victims.

Inspector Pat Swindells fronted media on Monday night about the horrific crash that claimed the lives of two people, a 58-year-old South Kolan woman and a 65-year-old South Kolan woman, on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

He said the head-on collision, which killed the drivers of a Mitsubishi Triton Ute and Mitsubishi Outlander, was being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit.

Insp Swindells said multiple patients, including two children, were among the injured.

A 27-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were passengers in the second car and were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"I believe they are the grandchildren of one of the deceased and the daughter of the deceased was passenger in that vehicle," he said.

Insp Swindells said a witness to the crash had tried to help.

"I have been told that a witness drove across the traffic crash and attempted to resuscitate one of the deceased, however this was unsuccessful," he said.

The crash happened about 7.50pm on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

Insp Swindells said the tragedy was a reminder to all drivers to slow down.

"We are seeing far too many of these traffic crashes at night and we are asking people to be aware of your surroundings and take your time," he said.

UPDATE 9.03PM: Police have confirmed two people have died after a horrific crash on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said emergency services were called to the two-car collision at South Kolan about 7.50pm.

"The drivers of both the vehicles are deceased," the spokesman said.

"It is believed they are both females."

The police spokesman said a number of other occupants of each vehicle were injured and taken to Bundaberg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area with lengthy delays expected.

Both lanes of Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd have been shut after a double fatality.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY Services are currently at the scene of a serious crash at South Kolan.

The crash has shut down both lanes of Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd with police diverting cars in each direction.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt is at the scene and said the incident was serious.

"A white ute has been severely damaged," she said.

"It is currently sitting off the road with the tray crushed in and buckled.

"Emergency services are working quickly with many crews coming to and from the scene."

It is believed two cars were involved in the crash, the white ute and a sedan, which happened just before 8pm.

A witness, who lives nearby, was earlier helping to divert traffic.

He said the sound of the crash was like nothing he had ever heard.

Ms Haupt said a line of cars were currently backed up towards Weir Rd.

"If you are travelling towards Gin Gin, please avoid the area," she said.