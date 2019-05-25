UPDATE: What's happening with Bundy's hospital game changer

QUEENSLAND Health Minister Steven Miles has recognised the importance of a level 5 hospital for Bundaberg.

Last month the region's health bosses handed up their comprehensive preliminary business case for a new or upgraded level 5 hospital to the government.

Should the project get the green light, there's the potential for more than 1000 jobs to be created during the construction process, an estimated 500-800 permanent health-related jobs, and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's annual budget is likely to jump by an estimated $150-200 million each year.

The multiplier impact of this huge injection is in the ball park of $1.5 billion a year for the region's economy.

While authorities have always said the process shouldn't be rushed and needs to be diligently assessed at each stage, this week Mr Miles said the government understood the importance of the project.

"A new or rebuilt Bundaberg Hospital will service the Wide Bay region for the next 50 years, and we want to make sure we get it right,” Mr Miles said.

"That's why we're investing $3 million to fund the business case.

"The Palaszczuk Government understands the importance of delivering quality infrastructure projects and creating jobs in our regions.”

The NewsMail understands the preliminary case has been noted by the Building Queensland board and endorsed by the Department of Health's Investment Review Committee.

The recommendations from those processes are now with government for consideration prior to commencement of the detailed business case phase.

Planning for a new or rebuilt hospital is a complex process.

It needs to be evidence-based, but also has to take into account trends and forecasts involving population growth, future health needs and advances in technology.

Currently the hospital's annual budget is $630 million, with 3,700 staff internally.