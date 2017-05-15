UPDATE: Well-known Gympie couple in fatal caravan crash

UPDATE 1pm:

A WELL-KNOWN Gympie couple is believed to be involved in the fatal crash at Tiaro this morning that has left one man dead and an elderly woman seriously injured.

The couple were believed to be travelling in a Subaru when it was involved in a crash with a Landcruiser towing a caravan, heading south out of Tiaro at the time of the crash around 11am.

The two people in the Landcruiser are believed to have only minor injuries.

The crash occurred 200m from the Bruce Hwy turnoff on a straight stretch of single lane bitumen road with that has no line markings on it.

The elderly woman has been airlifted to the University of the Sunshine Coast hospital.

UPDATE 12.30pm:

A RESCUE helicopter is about to leave the scene of a fatal crash with an elderly female patient who was trapped in a vehicle.

State police, local police and the local police inspector are on the site of the deadly crash, involving a a car and a car towing a caravan, where it is confirmed a man died and another two people suffered minor injuries.

Netherby Rd remains closed to all traffic.

EARLIER:

A MAN is confirmed dead and an elderly woman is trapped in a vehicle following a tragic crash near Tiaro this morning.

The crash involved a car and another vehicle towing a caravan that overturned down a ditch at the corner of Redbank Rd and Netherby Rd, just off the Bruce Hwy south west of Tiaro.

Two other patients have minor injuries, while the elderly woman remains encapsulated.

The Lifeflight Rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Netherby Rd is closed to all traffic.