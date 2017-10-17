UPDATE: Weather hampers search for missing fishers

UPDATE 2pm: The search for the missing men continues however, efforts are hampered by wild weather.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said some of the helicopters have had issues with heavy rain, and the vessels searching the water had been obstructed by heavy wind and rain.

"We will continue to search as long as it is safe for our people to do so,” he said.

"But the weather conditions are expected to get worse from tomorrow morning into the next day, we will have to make a call if the weather conditions become too severe.”

The spokesman said they didn't have an idea on exactly where the 17m vessel has sunk, as the water in that area goes from 25m to 10-12m, but they are searching from where the person was found this morning and from where some of the debris was found.

Police have determined the man found is not a local and majority of the men missing are from Cairns, North Queensland.

The missing men's next of kin have and are being contacted by police.

The spokesman said they are in "shock”.

With conditions expected to worsen, police are urging all people to stay off the water.

UPDATE 12.50pm: It is believed the man is in a stable condition after spending hours in last night's rough sea.

The Courier Mail reports a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was transported to shore on a Volunteer Marine Rescue boat where he was to be assessed by paramedics.

He said initial reports indicated the man was in a stable condition, suffering the affects of exposure and some minor cuts.

"My understanding is he probably won't need to go to hospital,” the spokesman said.

Police said bad weather was still hampering the air and water search for the missing men.

More to come.

EARLIER: AUTHORITIES are searching for six fisherman after their trawler capsized near Agnes Water.

A police spokesman said one member of the trawler's crew was found by a passing boat at 7am today.

The boat overturned near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy last night (October 16) about 7.30pm, and sunk at about midnight.

The ABC has reported that Diane is the name of the sea cucumber fishing trawler.

Two helicopters, water police, VMR and a number of other vessels are searching for the missing men.

A strong wind warning has been released for Capricornia Coast, Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast Waters today by the Bureau of Meteorology and according to ABC wind gusts reached up to 30 knots (55kph) in the area last night.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing men.

