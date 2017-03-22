28°
UPDATE: Water over roads as rain continues for Bundaberg

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd Mar 2017 11:11 AM
LIQUID GOLD: Isis cane farmer John Russo is happy with the recent rainfall in the region.
LIQUID GOLD: Isis cane farmer John Russo is happy with the recent rainfall in the region. Mike Knott BUN210317RAIN2

UPDATE: What we know

  • Moore Park Rd at Gooburrum has water over the road due to flash flooding. Both lanes are affected with no delays expected, caution is advised
  • Lowmead Rd at Miriam Vale-Lowmead is closed from Fingerboard to Gorge Rd
  • Touch football tonight at Avondale is cancelled
  • Tableland Rd at Taunton and Mt Maria, Taunton Rd at Taunton, Gorge Rd at Baffle Creek Bridge and Turkey Beach Rd are all open but with water over the road and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

For the latest updates on road closures and flash flooding visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

Water over the road at Fingerboard. Photo via Facebook
Water over the road at Fingerboard. Photo via Facebook

EARLIER:

THE farmers are rejoicing while motorists are sighing.

The rains are here and they'll stick around today according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Bundaberg Airport received 16mm in the 24 hours to 9am this morning, as did Bargara, while Bundaberg South and Branyan/Woongarra received 21mm.

"There were heavier falls further north,” forecaster Dean Narramore said, with Rosedale 87

"The good news is if you're looking for rain you have a big band of rain moving down from the north which should see rain increase over the course of the day.”

"We can expected showers with isolated heavy falls in patches - most areas will get at least 10-20mm, with isolated falls of 50-80.”

Almost all of the Wide Bay Burnett region will see rain today, Mr Narramore said.

"It will continue into tonight and tomorrow morning, probably shower again tomorrow and ease up tomorrow night.”

There will be a chance of shower and sunshine returning on Friday for a mostly sunny weekend, he said.

Rainfall, 24 hours to 9am Wednesday:

Bundaberg 16

Childers South 15

Eidsvold 0.5

Gayndah Airport 1

Gin Gin 18

Lady Elliot Is 1

Rosedale 87

Sandy Cape 4

Seventeen Seventy 25

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!