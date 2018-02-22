'I didn't panic at all': Sydney man after floodwater rescue

Man floats on top of his car

Man floats on top of his car

UPDATE 5.45PM: Swift water rescue crews saved Adrian Hastwell-Batten, up in Bundaberg from Sydney, from the roof of his semi-submerged car.

Mr Hastwell-Batten found himself perched on top of his car, clutching a bag of personal items, after driving into floodwaters on Heales Rd.

Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon. Mike Knott

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott said a helicopter circled and landed about 500m over in a paddock in case it was needed, but the swift water rescue team and an inflatable boat was all it took to get Mr Hastwell-Batten back on dry land.

"I was fine, didn't panic at all," he said.

"I'm a bit disappointed there was no sign on the road - I didn't see it at all.

A man known as Adrian sits atop his sinking car as he waits to be rescued.

"I managed to salvage my company laptop which was all I really care about."

Mr Hastwell-Batten said he was probably on the roof for an hour before help arrived.

"You can't see the river coming down the hill, I had no idea," he said.

"I came over the to the rise and there was a swollen river.

Man rescued from flooding car: Footage of Adrian from Sydney being rescued.

"(Emergency crews) were beautiful and the locals turned up pretty quick."

When he was stranded about the creek, he said his main hope was that it "wasn't going to rain".

UPDATE 4.30PM: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is on the scene and said the man is sitting on the roof of his car waiting for swift water rescue crews.

"Firefighters are telling him to stay where he is, on the roof," he said.

"He has a bag with personal items with him. He seems fine, but he can't jump off into the water."

A man perches atop his car at Splitters Creek.

UPDATE 4PM: Emergency services are responding to reports of a second car trapped in water.

A man is believed to be sitting on top of the car, at Splitters Creek at Ten Mile Rd, Sharon.

EARLIER: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is at the scene of a swift water rescue at Waterloo and said a car has been pulled out of waters by a local resident in a ute.

He said the woman driver was safe and outside of the vehicle.

CAR INTO WATER Mike Knott

"The woman was very appreciative, thanking the firefighters and the man in the ute," he said.

"It was a Hyundai Elantra and a tow truck is loading up the car.

Mr Knott said there was water over the road for 50m to 70m.

He said one rural fire fighting crew from Booyan was on scene as well as one urban truck at the creek and two ambulance crews.

CALL OUT: Emergency Services have been called to reports of a sinking car at Waterloo. Google Maps

Bundaberg Fire and Emergency Service station officer Ross Findlay said they were called to a vehicle stuck in water.

"A lady had tried to cross it, not knowing the depth and got stuck halfway through," he said.

"No injuries, just very panicked, she said she could feel the vehicle moving.

"The water has dropped considerably since we've been here."

swift water rescue: Car into water

Mr Findlay said a local resident on the other side went in and got her.

"She was very appreciative and very scared of what she'd done," he siad.

"She said she knows this road back to front but when she saw the water cross the road she still attempted which is crazy.

"It could have ended a lot worse."

Mr Findlay is urging all drivers to remember, if it's flooded forget it.

EARLIER: Swift water crews are responding to reports of a car sinking at Waterloo, near Yandaran.

It is believed a car has gone into a creek on the corner of Lower Waterloo Hall Rd, 45km north of Bundaberg, just before noon.

There are reports a person may be trapped.

Heavy falls overnight and today have caused water to go over Rosedale Rd, on the way to the accident.

MORE TO COME