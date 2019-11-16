UPDATE: ‘Upredictable’ bushfire now moving towards Goodwood

A load of water is unleashed from a helicopter on to the fire near the Kinkuna Waters Estate.

UPDATE: At 11.20am an unpredictable bushfire is burning near Kinkuna Waters Estate.

According to QFES authorities, the fire is burning on the northern side of Woodgate Road travelling in a westerly direction from Kinkuna Waters Estate towards Goodwood.

The fire is also burning on the southern side of Woodgate Road towards Jarretts Road and Heidkes Road. The fire is not contained.

Fire crews, with the assistance of heavy machinery and waterbombing aircraft, will continue to work throughout the day on containment lines and carry out firefighting activities.

Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

Woodgate Road is now open in both directions and Kinkuna Waters Estate residents are permitted to return to their homes.

Queensland Police Service will continue to patrol the area.

There continues to be no access to Jarretts Road and Heidkes Road due to fire hazards in the area.

Earlier: WITH a dozen helicopters in the sky and boots as from overseas on the ground, helping local firefighters battle the bushfire in Woodgate/Walkers Point area, authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and listen to the latest warnings.

Police Inspector and district disaster co-ordinator Pat Swindells said the situation was relatively unchanged from last night; with Woodgate Rd open and police patrolling the area to ensure the teams battling the blaze can do so unhindered.

Inspector Swindells said the winds were “very unpredictable” and the heat and low humidity meant there was still plenty of work to do today.

A bulldozer shoring up a fire break besides the Woodgate Road.

Just before 9am this morning, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a prepare to leave, “Watch and Act” warning for Woodgate/Walkers Point Road as the bushfire in that area and conditions could get worse.

There is a separate warning current for Kinkuna Waters and the surrounding areas.

“Residents in these areas should follow instructions given in that bushfire warning,” the warning read.

“At 8.50am Saturday 16 November, an unpredictable bushfire is burning near Woodgate Road and Woppis Road, and travelling towards Walkers Point Road, Woodgate.

“The fire is not contained.”

There is still no access to Jarretts Road and Heidkes Road due to fire hazards and residents evacuated from Walkers Point Road are still unable to return to Walkers Point.

Inspector Swindells said the community was following directions very well and accepting when asked to evacuate several times.

He said the support from above made a significant impact on their ability to fight the fire.

The skies above Woodgate were filled with smoke and fire fighting aircraft.

Multiple fire crews, heavy machinery and waterbombing aircrafts will continue fight the bushfire today.

QFES said power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

For residents who have already evacuated and are unable to shelter with friends and family, an evacuation centre is open at the Isis Cultural Centre, 49 Churchill St, Childers.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.