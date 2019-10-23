UPDATE: Two-year-old lucky to survive brown snake bite

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy has been airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital after a brown snake bite to the left heel.

Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter pilot Peter Marris said the young child wasn't showing any symptoms but to be on the safe side they brought him to Bundaberg Hospital to be monitored and looked after for the next 12 hours.

He said they received the call just before lunch for a young boy from Taroom, which is quite a way out south-west of Bundy, south of Theodore.

"The ambulance met us at the airstrip at Taroom and mum and young Jack were there at the ambulance waiting," he said.

"Our paramedic checked him out, checked all of his symptoms, made sure everything was okay and we loaded up in the helicopter and flew back here."

It was a 550 kilometre round trip for the local helicopter crew.

"He was fine, had a little bit of a cry when we first put him in the helicopter, but he settled down pretty quickly and a couple of nice teddy bears seemed to do the trick," Mr Marris said.

"He and mum had a bit of a sleep on the way back and for a little part they both got a little bit airsick but overall it wasn't too bad.

"Hopefully it's a strike with no venom.

"They'll keep an eye on him for the next 12 hours or so and then he'll be released tomorrow and go home.

"If there had have been venom he definitely would have been showing some symptoms by now.

"They used the proper PIT procedure."

Mr Marris said he was not sure what the child was doing at the time of the bite.

"Obviously after winter the snakes are starting to come out now, so just keep an eye out," Mr Marris said.

"The snakes will only bite you if they feel threatened, so you stay away from them or stand still and don't threaten them and they won't bite you."

Earlier: THE Lifeflight helicopter has just landed at the Bundaberg Hospital with a little boy after a snake bite.

Initial reports suggests that the child was bitten on the foot by a brown snake.

This is a developing story, more to come.