The Deep Creek bridge near Gayndah in 1908 was one of the first such structures in Queensland.
UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after car off bridge overnight

Tahlia Stehbens
by
30th Sep 2018 11:23 AM
11.20am: QAS have confirmed two patients were involved in a 'car over bridge' incident at 1.30am this morning.

Reports stated both passengers were entrapped however when ambulance crews arrived both the male and female occupants were outside the vehicle.

Both patients were transported to the Biggenden Hospital.

The male patient did not suffer any injuries but the female patient was treated for minor back and chest pain.

There is no confirmation whether the car did in fact drive off the bridge or if it simply ran off the road beside the structure into a ditch.

9.40am: THE Queensland Ambulance Service responded to a single vehicle crash in Degilbo, north-west of Biggenden overnight.

It is believed the vehicle crashed into a gully at Deep Creek Bridge at about 1.30am this morning and two adult patients were transported to Biggenden Hospital.

One patient was uninjured and the other had reported back and chest pain.

More details to follow.

