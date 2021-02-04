UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash

QAS paramedics are at the scene.

UPDATE: Two people have been hospitalised, while one person escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a female was taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition via road and a man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with facial injuries.

A third person was assessed but was uninjured in the crash.

EARLIER: Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash about 20km north of Gin Gin on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been tasked to the incident and one person was reportedly trapped.

She said the highway was not blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were at the scene of the truck and two-vehicle crash at Monduran.

The incident happened about 3.15pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.