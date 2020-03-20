Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: Two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd.
TRAFFIC CRASH: Two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd.
UPDATE: Two patients to be transported after crash

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM
UPDATE: Two patients will be taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services, including three Queensland Ambulance Service crews, were called to the Alloway crash at 2.52pm.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics assessed a female patient with chest and neck injuries and a male with chest pain from a seatbelt injury.

He said both patients were believed to be in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital.

EARLIER: Three Queensland Ambulance Service crews have been tasked to a crash on Goodwood Rd, Alloway.

A QAS spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash, with single occupants in each, at 2.52pm.

