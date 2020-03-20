UPDATE: Two patients to be transported after crash

UPDATE: Two patients will be taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Goodwood Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services, including three Queensland Ambulance Service crews, were called to the Alloway crash at 2.52pm.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics assessed a female patient with chest and neck injuries and a male with chest pain from a seatbelt injury.

He said both patients were believed to be in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital.

