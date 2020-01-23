UPDATE: Two patients taken to hospital after rollover

UPDATE: TWO patients have been taken in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries after a single vehicle rollover on Moorlands Rd.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Moorlands Rd and Hunts Crossing Rd at 8.19am.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews have been tasked to reports of a single car crash on Moorlands Rd.

A QAS spokesman said currently paramedics were still on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story, more to come.