UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

Emergency services are attending multiple crashes in the Bundaberg area.

Emergency services are attending multiple crashes in the Bundaberg area.

UPDATE: Two patients were transported to Bundaberg hospital after a vehicle drove down an embankment and into a fence just after 11am at Scotneys Rd, Moorland.

Critical care paramedics attended the crash, treating the patients for back and neck injuries

The two vehicle crash at Bundaberg North occurred at 11.12am at Mount Perry Rd and Rae St, though no injuries were reported and the services of Queensland Ambulance Service were not required.

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to two separate car crashes which occurred just minutes apart.

The first crash was reported as a car into fence incident at Scotneys Road, Moorland.

The second crash was reported as a two vehicle crash at the corner of Mount Perry Road and Rae St, North Bundaberg.

This is a developing situation and details are currently limited.

More to come.