Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are attending multiple crashes in the Bundaberg area.
Emergency services are attending multiple crashes in the Bundaberg area.
News

UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
30th Nov 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two patients were transported to Bundaberg hospital after a vehicle drove down an embankment and into a fence just after 11am at Scotneys Rd, Moorland.

Critical care paramedics attended the crash, treating the patients for back and neck injuries

The two vehicle crash at Bundaberg North occurred at 11.12am at Mount Perry Rd and Rae St, though no injuries were reported and the services of Queensland Ambulance Service were not required.

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to two separate car crashes which occurred just minutes apart.

The first crash was reported as a car into fence incident at Scotneys Road, Moorland.

The second crash was reported as a two vehicle crash at the corner of Mount Perry Road and Rae St, North Bundaberg.

This is a developing situation and details are currently limited.

More to come.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports show Paradise Dam is rotten to its core

        Reports show Paradise Dam is rotten to its core

        News PARADISE Dam has numerous faults according to the technical reports finally released to the public.

        Mum and son duo stalk neighbours, front court

        premium_icon Mum and son duo stalk neighbours, front court

        Crime The mother and son duo stalked their hairdresser for 11 months

        Six people Bundy police would like to speak to

        premium_icon Six people Bundy police would like to speak to

        Crime BUNDABERG police have released images of six people they would like to speak to in...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards