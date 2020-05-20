UPDATE: Two hospitalised after horror highway collision

CRASH: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts man after horror head on collision on Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 2.20pm: Two patients have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital, one by road and another airlifted, after a crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said the Bundaberg rescue helicopter was sent to the scene shortly before 10am, where the pilot was able to land nearby.

The aeromedical team worked alongside Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to treat the man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, for multiple injuries.

He was transported in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics transported the other patient, believed to be in their 50s, with chest and shoulder injuries to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE: The rescue helicopter has arrived at the two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Isis River.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man encapsulated and in a serious condition with a reported head injury.

While the second patient was in a stable condition with chest injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9.33am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic controllers were on scene, near the Buxton turn off.

He said the crash had reportedly affected one lane of the highway.

EARLIER: ONE person is reportedly encapsulated while another is believed to be in a stable condition after a crash in Isis River this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were tasked to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 9.33am.

This is a developing story, more to come.