UPDATE: Two hospitalised after crash

QAS crews have been tasked to a two-vehicle crash in Elliott. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a two vehicle crash in Elliott this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were three patients assessed at the scene on Childers and Cedars Rd, but the third patient declined transport.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on the scene of a two vehicle crash near Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there was one crew currently assessing three patients, with another crew en route.

The crash occurred on Childers and Cedars Rd, Elliott at 2.28pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.