UPDATE: Two children taken to hospital after crash

Emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a truck in South Kolan this morning.

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two children were taken to hospital in a stable condition following a reported vehicle and truck crash in South Kolan.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Birthamba Rd just after 8.30am.

The QAS spokeswoman said one adult was assessed at the scene but did not require transport.

EARLIER: TWO patients have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash at South Kolan this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the truck and vehicle happened on Birthamba Rd at 8.39am.