UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Owen is on its way

A satellite image showing the location of the tropical low forming off the coast of the Solomon Islands that is expected to track towards the Queensland coast. Brisbane Storm Chasers

5PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology has just confirmed Tropical Cyclone Owen is tracking southeast over the Coral Sea.

The category one cyclone is currently situated which is about 545 km east northeast of Willis Is and 990 km east northeast of Cairns.

According to the Bureau, TC Owen has recently slowed down but is expected to deepen in the coming hours.

"The system has been moving to the south southeast through today, but has recently slowed to around 8 kilometres per hour," the bulletin read.

"Owen is expected to deepen further overnight and is likely to reach Category 2 on Monday.

"The system is likely to drift slowly south until Monday afternoon or evening, and is then expected to turn and move slowly to the west and commence a weakening trend.

"This system poses no immediate threat to the Queensland coast, and should remain well off the coast until it weakens later in the week."

4.45PM: A TROPICAL cyclone has formed approximately 500kms northeast of Cairns, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The Hawaiian based JTWC said the cyclone has been tracking south-south-westward over the past few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it would be making an announcement on the cyclone status within the hour.

It said the system had continued to intensify meaning there was a good chance it will be upgraded to a tropical cyclone which would be named Owen.

Harry Clark a Meteorologist from the Bureau said the cyclone could reach a category two system in the next 48 hours, but the coast of Queensland will remain out of the cyclones reach for at least a few days.

"The only real risk to the coast is if the remnant low meanders towards the coast in the latter part of this week," he said.

"That would increase the rainfall and winds if anything and it certainly wouldn't be cyclone strength, mostly just some increased shower activity along the coast."

The Bureau is still yet to confirm if the system has developed into a tropical cyclone. The Bureau of Meteorology

8.25am: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a cyclone tracking map for the tropical low which is moving towards the Queensland coast.

The bureau said that at 4 am, a tropical low was located over the northern Coral Sea about 610 km north east of Willis Island and 1030 km east north east of Cairns.

Tropical cyclone forecast tracking map for a tropical low system of the Queensland coast issued at 4:45 am, Sunday 2, December 2. BOM

The low was moving south at 9 kilometres per hour and expected to deepen further, most likely developing into a tropical cyclone during the next 24 hours.

"The system will continue drifting south until Monday afternoon or evening, and is then expected to turn and move slowly west," the bureau said.

"It is expected to intensify further during this time. However, this system poses no immediate threat to the Queensland coast, and should remain well off the coast until it weakens later in the week."

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre this morning said the system would continue tracking to the south over the next several days, and then "model guidance diverges to go either south east or south west".

"The models agree that the system will continue to intensify to warning criteria within the next day," it said.

"Maximum sustained surface winds are estimated at 25 to 30 knots. The potential for the development of a significant tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours remains high."

3pm: According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), based in Pearl Harbor, there is now a high chance a tropical cyclone will develop on Sunday between the Australian coast and the Solomon Islands.

The JTWC said today the 'low level circulation centre' was moving in a south-westerly direction at 13 knots.

The cyclone was located approximately 333 nautical miles west of Honiara on the Solomon Islands, over 1000 kilometres off the coast of Cairns.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre, based in Pearl Harbor, has put out a notice advising there is a high chance of a tropical cyclone developing off the coast of Queensland in the next 24 hours. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

At 2.30pm the BOM said a developing tropical low was currently located southeast of the Papua New Guinea mainland, near Sudest Island.

"The low is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone during Sunday afternoon or evening while shifting south to southwest. It is expected to enter the Eastern Region later this evening or early Sunday morning and stay well offshore of the Queensland Coast in the northern Coral Sea," the outlook report read.

"Uncertainty does exist with the systems movement and development from Tuesday."

Janine Yuafa, Meteorologist with The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed they were closely monitoring the situation, however he said it should remain well off the coast of Queensland for the time being.

The tropical low was detected over 300 nautical miles from Honiara on the Solomon Island. It is predicted to turn into a tropical cyclone in the coming days. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

"At the moment it is south east of Papua New Ginuea," she said.

"It is expected to move south-westwards into the Coral Sea over the next few days."

Ms Yuafa said the tropical low was expected to remain well off the Queensland coast until early next week, saying after that it was not clear where it would go.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty surrounding its movements over coming days, beyond Sunday and Monday," she said.

"At this stage there's a moderate to high chance of development, but what it does after that once it reached tropical cyclone strength, if it does, is extremely uncertain."