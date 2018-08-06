Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to Gooburrum.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to Gooburrum. David Nielsen
News

UPDATE: Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after driving incident

Mikayla Haupt
by
6th Aug 2018 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the two-year-old girl was treated at Bundaberg Hospital today before being airlifted to the Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a broken pelvis.

EARLIER: A family has been rocked after a two-year-old girl was hit by a car this morning on her family's Gooburrum property.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Michael Prickett said the toddler's grandfather was driving into his shed when the little girl was struck.

He said the man had drove about a foot into the shed when the incident occurred.

Sgt Prickett said the toddler was not in the man's care at the time.

The two-year-old was rushed to hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the little girl was currently being treated at Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier:

A TODDLER has suffered significant injuries after being hit by a four-wheel-drive this morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Gooburrum shortly before 8.30am

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said a "two-year-old female was run over by a four-wheel drive and has a possible fractured pelvis and lower leg injury”.

He said she was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bundaberg car vs pedestrian qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Angela reels with joy after this 5kg catch of the day

    premium_icon Angela reels with joy after this 5kg catch of the day

    Life Yandaran woman shows her whopper catch from Baffle creek

    • 6th Aug 2018 1:52 PM
    Loud bangs shake Bargara

    premium_icon Loud bangs shake Bargara

    News What do you think the noises were?

    UPDATE: Grieving mum to identify son struck by car

    premium_icon UPDATE: Grieving mum to identify son struck by car

    News Police wait for mum to ID son hit by car

    Local Partners