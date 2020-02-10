UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE 1.30pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable after a traffic crash in Kepnock.
Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on Elliott Heads Rd at 12.30pm.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a reported three vehicle crash in Bundaberg.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock at 12.30pm.
This is a developing story, more to come.