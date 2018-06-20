Menu
ROLLOVER: Emergency services are heading to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway. It is believed three people are in the vehicle.
News

UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after Bruce Highway crash

Mikayla Haupt
by
20th Jun 2018 10:55 AM

UPDATE: Three patients have be been transported to the Bundaberg Hospital after a single vehicle rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two males and a female were involved in the rollover which was reportedly down an embankment.

He said there was one male patient with a chest injury and another male with an ankle and pelvic injury - who was in a serious but stable condition - and a female patient with back and neck pain.

"Just the one was serious, the other two were in a stable condition," he said.

The crash happened at 10.30am on the Bruce Highway.

An officer from the Gin Gin Police Station said police were investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are en-route to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway, about 18km South of Gin Gin.

A Bundaberg Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were heading to the site.

Initial reports suggest the crash is a single vehicle rollover with three people believed to be still in the car, not believed to be trapped.

More to come.

