UPDATE: Three men face court over Bundy Coles robbery

SUPERMARKET ROBBERY: A group of men were filmed allegedly attempting to steal about $900 worth of groceries from Coles Kensington.

UPDATE: Three men and a boy have fronted court after being charged in relation to the robbery of Coles Kensington on Sunday.

The men all appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

Aaron Hearn, 29, of Millbank, was charged with one count each of robbery, breaching bail, failing to appear in court, obstructing police and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Barry Hearn, 40, of Kalkie, was charged with one count of robbery.

He was denied bail and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 20.

Paul Lovett, 51, of Bundaberg West, was charged with one count each of robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 16-year-old Millbank boy was charged with one count each of robbery and assault and was due in Beenleigh Childrens Court today.

EARLIER: An iPhone video has captured the dramatic moments staff from Coles Kensington were allweedly assaulted after four men allegedly walked out of the store with hundreds of dollars in stolen goods.

The alleged thieves, all from Bundaberg, attempted to steal up to $900 worth of meat, razors and cosmetics on Sunday afternoon about 1.30pm.

Bundaberg Police Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said the men then allegedly continued their crime spree in Hervey Bay and Brisbane after assaulting the local Coles employees.

"The four men went to Coles, one man stayed in the car while the three other men went into the store,” Det Snr Sgt said.

"Staff were alerted to the suspicious behaviour and followed them.

"As the men attempted to exit the store, staff have attempted to stop the men by grabbing their arms and shopping bags.”

Det Snr Sgt Self alleged that in the melee, one of the alleged thieves assaulted the store manager who received a cut to his ear requiring stitches and a female employee was also attacked.

"A young 24-year-old manager has also been the victim of assault where a 16-year-old male has attempted to punch the female,” he claimed.

"Luckily she was able to duck out of the way.

"The males have then jumped into the vehicle with two of the bags stolen and decamped from the scene.”

Det Snr Sgt Self said the incident was captured on a witness's iPhone and photos of the alleged thieves were also taken by Coles staff.

He said before police arrested the men, they allegedly continued their crime spree in Hervey Bay, stealing tobacco from a store and then travelled to Logan, Brisbane where they were intercepted.

"They were obviously on a bit of a spree and Bundaberg was just their starting point,” he said.

"We were able to put their images out on social media fairly quickly and they were able to be identified.”

Detectives have charged three men and a boy in relation to the robbery.

Police thanked the media and members of the public for their assistance.