UPDATE: The BRL and NDRL speak after further delays in the league

Keni Nadaro completes an easy try for the Avondale Tigers last year. All NDRL and BRL competitions have been suspended until June at the earliest.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League and the Northern Districts Rugby League now won’t start at the earliest until June.

The Queensland Rugby League announced yesterday that the suspension of all rugby league activity in the state had been extended to June 1.

It followed consultation with the QRL’s chief medical officer and how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the country.

The QRL was adamant that it remained committed to playing matches and training this year in community rugby league.

But only if it is healthy and safe to do so.

“This review process may result in the need to reduce or extend the suspension period as outlined here, based on the advice available at the time,” QRL managing director Robert Moore said.

“We know that many of our volunteers are going through their own personal challenges throughout this unprecedented time.

“What is heartening is the support that so many are providing to their members.

“We are also encouraged to hear that many of our leagues and clubs are exploring revised competition formats and playing conditions, should circumstances allow games to be played.”

The Bundaberg Rugby League said this change to when the leagues can resume doesn’t impact what it is trying to do to complete a season.

The NewsMail revealed yesterday that the Bundaberg Rugby League would be trying to start in June anyway and hold the grand final in late September.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland revealed when he was hopeful the season would start.

“If we were given the okay to play sometime in June I would recommend to the clubs we start Sunday June 26,” he said.

“We’d then play two round, which give you 10 matches over 10 weeks.

“Then we start the finals series with the grand final on September 25.

“This all depends on the cricket allowing us too have Salter Oval for an extra two weeks.”

Ireland didn’t reveal what would happen if the season was reduced further but time would need to be given to teams to train in some capacity before games are played.

The Northern Districts Rugby League has not outlined anything yet and is waiting on more information from the QRL.

But like the BRL it can move the schedule to suit and fit into the time frame.

“At this moment we will wait to hear from the QRL to see what further advice is released,” NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh said.

“I spoke with QRL central division manager Rob Crow and there will be help, support, advice and recommendations around structuring our league and games.

“The ultimate plan is that community football still proceeds.”

McIntosh said she doesn’t know how that will look at this stage.

“We aren’t going to make any decisions until we hear further from the QRL,” she said.

“It’s obviously dependent on the advice they receive from the Government that will affect us on either going ahead or if our season is over.”

If more delays happen then sooner rather than later a decision will be made to fully end the season with a game even being played.