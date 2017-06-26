25°
News

Teen in 'serious condition' in hospital after crash

Mikayla Haupt
| 26th Jun 2017 11:53 AM
A Bundaberg teen was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.
A Bundaberg teen was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning. Paul Donaldson BUN250617FORENSIC

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: The Bundaberg teen who was hit by a car in the early hours of yesterday is still at the Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the 19-year-old is undergoing treatment for chest and abdominal injuries sustained in the crash.

Yesterday a forensic crash unit arrived and began their investigation, mapping out Maryborough St.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Yesterday: A BUNDABERG teen has suffered serious injury after he was hit by a car in South Bundaberg this morning.

According to preliminary police investigations, the man was lying in the southbound lane of Maryborough St when he was struck by a gold Holden Captiva at 12.15am.

The 19-year-old was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital with serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teenager is believed to have chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

The driver of the Captiva was not injured.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed this crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg car crash hit by car police qas queensland ambulance service

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Elderly dachshund and car stolen from Stockland

Elderly dachshund and car stolen from Stockland

AN OPPOTUNISTIC thief has stolen a loved pooch and the car it was in from Stockland Bundaberg.

LETTER: Pauline needs to think before talking

NOT THINKING: One Nation Senator Pauline needs to think before talking.

Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

'Friend' sets fire to neighbour's house

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

FRIENDSHIP between mates shattered after one moved in next door.

Youth jobs harder to get in Wide Bay

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey at the new Knauf plasterboard factory to announce $4m of road upgrades planned for the Port of Bundaberg.

Claims Wide bay has lost 800 jobs

Local Partners

Denise snags the top prize at fishing classic

Winner of the VMR Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic major senior lucky draw prize, Denise Lee, said she was on her way out the gate when her number was called.

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Group holds another rally against cashless card

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

VMR Classic back for another year

CLASSIC: The 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is in full swing.

Snag a prize at fishing comp

Get a Wiggle on to Bundy shows

BUNDY BOUND: The Wiggles, Anthony Field, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce and Lachlan Gillespie, are on their way to Bundaberg.

Fab four head in town

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $299,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

UNBELIEVEABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

READY TO RENOVATE AND REAP REWARDS

8 Wesche Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $149,000

Positioned high and dry in a small street of 5 houses is this lowest property only a very short distance to Thabeban Primary School, Takeaway Shop, Service Station...

Beautiful Acreage Living on the Edge of a Nature Reserve

L 6-10 52 55 Stockyard Road, North Isis 4660

Residential Land Acreage allotments within 30 minutes of Bundaberg's CBD priced from $100,000 are ... From $100,000

Acreage allotments within 30 minutes of Bundaberg's CBD priced from $100,000 are almost unheard of. Just released is Stage 2 of Abington Heights Estate. Six new...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,150,000

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!