UPDATE 11.30am: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male patients in his late teens was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with arm injuries.

EARLIER: BUNDABERG Police were called to a four-vehicle crash on Bourbong St this morning.

A QPS spokeswoman said initial information suggests a ute has collided with three parked vehicles.

She said two people could be injured.

This is a developing story, more to come.