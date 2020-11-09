Menu
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalised following hammer ‘attack’

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 6:43 PM
UPDATE, 6.30pm: A 14-year-old boy has sought medical treatment after he was assaulted with a hammer earlier today.

It is understood the teen was taken by private transport to Rockhampton hospital just before 5.30pm.

The boy reportedly sustained some minor injuries during the frightening incident.

However, circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain unclear.

INITIAL, 4.45pm: Police are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer at a North Rockhampton property.

Early reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 40s, allegedly attacked a male youth at the Berserker residence around 4.30pm.

Neighbours reportedly witnessed the incident unfold, calling for assistance a short time later.

It is unclear whether the 14-year-old has sustained any serious injuries.

It is also unknown whether the parties are known to each other.

More to come.

