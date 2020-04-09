UPDATE: Teen airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

UPDATE: BUNDABERG’S RACQ LifeFlight helicopter airlifted a teenage male to Bundaberg Hospital after he crashed his motorbike while riding on private property at Deepwater earlier this afternoon.

The helicopter was sent to the scene just before 3pm.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the patient.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man involved in a motorbike crash at Deepwater this afternoon had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

She said the male patient sustained arm and leg injuries.

Paramedics were called to the Pacific Dr crash at 2.45pm.

Earlier: A RESCUE helicopter is en route to the location of a motorcycle crash at Deepwater.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene on Pacific Dr at 2.45 this afternoon.

Paramedics are currently treating one patient for arm injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient is currently in a stable condition.