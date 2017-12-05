UPDATE: Swift water rescue called off

TWO Swift Water Rescue crews are trying to find a ute which is believed to be in flood water at Palm Beach Rd, Coonarr. File photo

TWO Swift Water Rescue crews are trying to find a ute which is believed to be in flood water at Palm Beach Rd, Coonarr. File photo Alistair Brightman

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and two swift water rescue crews have called off the search for two people in floodwater at Coonarr, South Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Fire and Emergency Service's Gary Channels confirmed they found the ute, which had become stuck in floodwater.

He advised the owners were not in the ute and said they were looking to return to the vehicle once the water had "settled down a little”.

EARLIER: TWO swift water rescue crews are trying to find a ute which is believed to be in floodwater at Palm Beach Rd, Coonarr.

It is believed two people were in the ute.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service's Gary Channels told the NewsMail a crew from Bundaberg and one from Maryborough were approaching from either side to find the ute.