UPDATE: Stolen car has been found

A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning.

UPDATE: SUNDAY 4.30pm

The stolen Nissan Narvara has been found at Moore Park Beach.

Bundaberg police advised no one has been arrested at this stage.

UPDATE SUNDAY 10am

A CAR that was stolen from an East Bundaberg address yesterday is still missing, but is now believed to have different number plates on.

Katrina Issac said her sister's Nissan Navara was stolen after 8am on Saturday.

After posting the theft on Facebook it was shared more than 6000 times.

The dual cab ute had personalised pink and white licence plate of LAN125.

A member of the community commented on the post to say they had found the stolen car's personalised plates, in a bizarre manner.

The offender is believed to have switched the stolen plates onto another car.

"We have just found the number plates smashed up on my husband's Narvara,” the post read.

Ms Issac said her sisters plates were removed and swapped with a set of number plates stolen off a car in East Bundaberg at some stage yesterday.

"The plates that they were swapped with are 874VMT,” she said.

"The car has been spotted in Moore Park yesterday lunchtime and near Hinkler Shopping Center at 4am this morning.”

This morning Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's Paul Nash confirmed it was now believed a new set of plates were on the stolen car and reported sightings had been logged.

Ms Issac said they were thankful of the public for sharing information to help recover the car.

"Hopefully with everyone's help, her car is recovered without damage,” she said.

Anyone who sees the car should phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

SATURDAY 11am:

Katrina Issacs said her sister's Nissan Navara was stolen after 8am this morning from an East Bundaberg property.

The offender jumped a fence from a neighbouring property in Victoria St.

"The guy has jumped the fences and stolen the car, opened the gates and driven away,” Ms Issacs said.

"It has her baby's car seat in the back seat too.

"Please keep a look out.”

The dual cab ute has a side step on one side and a personalised pink and white licence plate of LAN125.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's David May said detectives had been informed and were looking for a person of interest, who may be involved in other property matters.

It is not believed to be linked to the other stolen cars which were reported this week in Bundaberg.

Anyone who sees the car should phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.