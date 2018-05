Authorities are on their way to Bargara after a reported stabbing.

UPDATE 3.15PM: A Queensland Ambulance spokesman says officers attended a Bargara address this afternoon after a reported stabbing.

However, no-one was transported to hospital with the wound being a "minor injury”.

BREAKING 2.30PM: AUTHORITIES are on their way to a Bargara address after reports of a stabbing at a property.

The initial report indicates a man, 43, has been stabbed.

Further details to come.