UPDATE: Six pedestrians injured in city car crash

The crash at the intersection of Crofton and Maryborough Sts. Adam Wratten

UPDATE: Police and fire crews rushed to the scene of a crash where it is believed three children and three adults sustained injuries after being hit by a car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed there were six patients following the incident at the intersection of Crofton and Maryborough Sts.

He said the pedestrians had suffered cuts and muscle injuries.

"We've had two transports leave to Bundaberg Hospital,” he said.

A third ambulance vehicle was still on scene as of 4.40pm.

Police are speaking with the driver.

EARLIER: Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a crash on Crofton St with reports of multiple pedestrian injuries.

Six patients were being assessed as of 4.15pm today.

It is not yet known how serious the injuries are or how many of the people being assessed were pedestrians.

More to come