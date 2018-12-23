UPDATE: SES crews kept busy as storms cause damage to homes

12pm: SES crews across Rockhampton, Gracemere and Mt Morgan were kept busy last night with reports of water damage after severe storms rampaged throughout the region.

It was reported there were under 10 requests for assistance from across the Rockhampton Regional Council area, mostly in regard to water coming into homes caused by flash flooding.

SES Rockhampton Coordinator Eddie Cowie said a number of homes were inundated with water coming through roofs, "one house in particular had some structural damage, which saw a family temporarily move out".

"There was damage to a property in North Rockhampton and damage to another property in South Rockhampton that had some damage to their roofs," he said.

"Pieces of iron and tiles had lifted during the storm and from that those homes had to be tarped by SES crews and have received significant water damage.

"Other than that, we did see some branches down and a little bit of flash flooding in certain areas but nothing of significance, nothing like that storm a couple of weeks ago."

Mr Cowie said, considering the extent of the storm, SES didn't receive a lot of requests for assistance.

"I think what we are seeing is the community is well prepared for these events now and the extent of requests reflect that most people can now manage by themselves," he said.

"I think that is an indication of why we received under 10 calls for assistance, which is a good thing.

"I would just like reinforce that we are seeing severe storms and we heavily encourage the community to plan and prepare for these storms.

"I would like to reinforce the message of home management, when people go out and look at their properties have a look at what preventative measures you can put in place to reduce the impact of severe storms that might still continue to happen across the region right up until the end of April."

According to a Queensland SES spokesperson, from 2pm yesterday until 9am this morning the state-wide number of calls for assistance was 242, but Central Queensland only had seven calls for assistance.

"Of the 242 calls, 216 came from the south-east region and 215 of those were from the Gold Coast where the storm hit the hardest," the spokesperson said.

"There weren't any calls in the south-west region, or any in the northern region. Brisbane only had seven, Central Queensland only had seven and the north coast had 12."

5am: Reports of water damage to homes as a line of severe storms bring wind gusts of 80kmh and torrential rain to Central Queensland.

One of the strongest wind gusts hit Emerald around 4.30pm Saturday with 80km recorded - and 15mm of rain in a short burst - while Rockhampton received among the heaviest falls with almost 50mm in 60 minutes when the storm struck about 8pm.

There were reports of water damage to homes during the Rockhampton downpour last night with at least one badly affected household forced to move out of soaked bedrooms and into a city hotel.

Rockhampton reported a wind gust of 54kmh while at Yeppoon the wind clocked a maximum speed of 44kmh with most of the town's 36.8mm of rain falling between 9pm and 10pm.

Blackwater recorded a wind gust of 83kmh and 32.4m of rain with almost all of that coming in one hour from 5.30pm.

Elsewhere Kroombit received 38mm, Jambin 78mm, Goovigen 80mm, Blackdown Tablelands 32m, Westwood 69mm and Raglan Creek 52mm.

There were reports of 40mm at Gracemere and 40mm at Moura where residents reported strong winds.

2.15pm: FEROCIOUS storms that have smashed Queensland's south-east are making their way up the coast, with Central Queensland in the firing line.

Jess Gardner, meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms forecast for Rockhampton this afternoon.

"We could see some damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls," she said.

"If a thunderstorm goes directly over someone, they could see some heavy falls and possibly some hail.

"We have the chance of the storms continuing early tomorrow morning as a southerly change moves up the coast, acting as a bit of a trigger.

"After tomorrow morning, we should start to see those hot and humid temperatures cool off.

"For Rockhampton tomorrow, we are forecasting temperatures in the low 30C's, which is a bit more comfortable."

It is predicted storms will head out west as far as Emerald and up north as far as St Lawrence.